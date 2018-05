DAuth - Integrate

Integrate login in 60 seconds

Server side integration

HTML Plugin

Just as easy to integrate as other social logins, but more secure.Refer to the instructions here

You may paste this anywhere in your web page. This link will redirect the user to the appropriate DAuth Login page. Look at the serverside integration to create a Verifier Url

Generate Plugin

Self hosted

If you do not want to use dauth.co servers, you may host your own. Fork on GitHub